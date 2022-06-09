BAF office a one stop shop for MSMEs

The new Business Assistance in Fiji Office will be a one-stop shop for all Micro and Small Medium Enterprise business owners.

Chair of the BAF, Dr Nur Bano Ali says the organization, which was founded in 2020 to assist those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, will also ensure that MSMEs have all the information they need in order to start and run a business.

“Whether they seeking assistance in any form in terms of subsidizing professional costs and networking to develop areas of improvement in business or training.”

Dr.Ali says they are also working with the Fiji Development Bank to provide the relevant financial support needed by MSMEs to be up and running.

Officers at the BAF office will also venture out to rural and maritime islands to help budding entrepreneurs.

The new Business Assistance Office is located at the Vanua Arcade in Suva.