BAF established to assist MSME's

The Business Assistance Fiji (BAF) has been officially established yesterday.

BAF chairperson, Dr Nur Bano Ali, introduced the board, led by four directors, who are Fiji Commerce & Employers Federation President, Vinay Narsey, Fiji Chamber of Commerce & Industry Secretary, Sunil Sharma, Fiji Institute of Accountants President, Pravinesh Sharma and Director at Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport, Faizal Khan.

The organization is headed by General Manager Ramesh Chand.

Ali says BAF will work closely with the Fiji Development Bank in assisting Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME’s.)

“The organization aims to collect and communicate statistical information on MSME’s, actively contribute in the policy-making for MSME development in Fiji, assist MSME’s in capitalizing on export pathways, provide advisory service, training and funding options, promote and develop start-up businesses and encourage women, youths and other groups to participate in business activity.”

Ali says in weeks to come, BAF will be reaching out to other organizations and agencies for collaboration in working towards MSME support and assistance.