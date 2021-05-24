Bad weather forecast for next week

Weather models are picking up the development of a low-pressure system to the North of Fiji.

While confirming this, the Fiji Meteorological Service says at the moment, no sign of this probable system has yet been identified on the satellite imagery.

Director Fiji Meteorological Services, Terry Atalifo says the models are still uncertain as to the exact location of where the system will form.

Article continues after advertisement

“The uncertainty is too much for us to start talking, giving information to the public. So at this stage, we are basically monitoring and most probably when we move towards or closer to the weekend or early next week we’ll have an idea of where exactly the system will form and to what extent it will develop and all that stuff.”

Atalifo adds that once the system is identified on the satellite imagery then the national weather forecasting centre will start monitoring the system which is the most probably next week.

The Weather Office says for now since it is almost a week out, weather models tend to have a lot of uncertainties in their prediction.

The Fiji Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the weather and will issue warnings and advisories if and when necessary.