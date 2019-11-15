Backyard gardening now trending

Backyard gardening is now a popular activity as more people are opting to switch to providing for themselves to cushion the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

But, many of these people lack common skills for gardening, and that’s where social media has come to their aid.

The Fiji Seed Sharing Network on Facebook is connecting farmers and new farmers who are helping each other get seeds and at the same time are sharing tips on backyard farming.

Page admin Vikash Kumar says because of his experience in farming he left his day job and turned to farming as his new career path.

“It started very slow, it started with people I knew, farmers I knew and then slowly after the COVID19 pandemic came and everyone wanting to get into backyard farming people are starting to join in more now and they are looking for planting materials to plant so that’s when it picked up”.

Minster for Agriculture Dr Mahendra Reddy says 25,000 households have been helped through the Home Gardening Initiative to date.

“As I said this is not the people who are just taking it for the sake of it we have mobilized that so 25000 households are now engaging and putting in vacant lands around their home into production which is amazing in terms of the kind of outcome we will achieve”

The Fiji Seed Sharing Network Facebook page has come at a time when many Fijians are facing challenges as price of fresh produce is sky rocketing.

The initiative is supportive to the Ministry’s Home Gardening program which has seen an increase in demand from the public.