Backyard farming increases in Macuata

There has been a notable increase in backyard gardening/farming in Macuata.

Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says he is pleased as these backyard gardens are ensuring families are eating healthy and nutritious meals every day.

Speaking in Tabia Village yesterday, Ratu Wiliame says this is encouraging given the difficult times Fiji and the world is going through now as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tabia is one of the 75 villages in the province of Macuata that was empowered under the Vakarau-Wai Pro-Resilience Fiji Project to venture into backyard farming as a means to address food security during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Tabia Village Headman Mataiasi Makoi says through the backyard gardening concept, they have learnt the importance of food and nutrition security.

Makoi says today, each home in the village has a backyard garden – which has fed them during the COVID-19 lockdown and during TC Harold.

Vakarau-Wai Pro-Resilience Fiji Project Manager Ilimeleki Kaiyanuyanu says the COVID-19 situation enabled them to encourage the setup of backyard gardens so the villagers can learn to be self-reliant and resilient in times of disasters.