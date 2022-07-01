Backlog an issue for Soqosoqo Vakamarama

Adi Finau Tabakaucoro.

Backlog is a major issue the largest charitable organization – the Soqosoqo Vakamarama iTaukei is currently facing.

President, Adi Finau Tabakaucoro says they are working on meeting compliance with the Charitable Trust Act in which they are registered under.

Adi Finau says this includes the completion of reports and audited accounts for endorsement to the Registrar of Charitable Trust.

“With the political upheaval that have happened through the years in 1987 to 2001 then to 2006, that cost us problems especially the difficulties to have public meetings during those times but now we are alright. We are doing our best to get our accounts organized and write our reports according to what the law requires.”

Adi Finau says they will ensure they comply with the Act before they continue with some of their major projects.

The Soqosoqo Vakamarama iTaukei was established in 1924 and women from the 14 provinces are part of the organization.