“Back Up” to help secondary school students

The “Back Up” page on Facebook is now a go to platform for most secondary school students especially during this school break.

Co-ordinator Epi Rawalai says over 20 teachers put together secondary school lessons to help students during this challenging time.

Rawalai says the platform is an initiative from a group of people who graduated from the Fiji College of Advance Education.

“What we do is that teachers teach for a maximum of 30 minutes, they can either go live or upload videos of their teaching It is also a platform for secondary schools teachers to sharpen their skills, teaching, and teaching online. Some schools have been sharing the videos that we upload daily and share it on their online platform.”

Rawalai says the platform will also enable students to continue to refresh their knowledge and get them ready once school begins.

It provides lessons and videos to supplement the worksheets that schools and the Ministry of Education have been providing during the current school break.