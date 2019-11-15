Back to the village not the answer

The thinking that anyone who loses their job should go back to the village or turn to farming is not fair says Social Empowerment Education Program Director Chantelle Khan.

Speaking during a press conference in Lautoka today through the Fiji CSO Alliance for COVID-19 Humanitarian Response, Khan says the mentality of saying Fijians should return to their village during difficult times is archaic.

Khan says that one of the findings they discovered during the COVID-19 pandemic was that many people who had lost their jobs couldn’t return to their villages or settlements due to many reasons.

Article continues after advertisement

“Because of COVID-19 you have more families returning to a single community and so that puts pressure on land, houses, social culture in the village because there are more people returning from the urban area to the rural areas now.”

Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre Coordinator Shamima Ali also agreed and stated that not everyone has land.

“Does every Fijian own land, has access to land so stop looking at yeah people will be alright because these traditional mechanisms are in place. The fact that a lot of us are surviving is because of the loloma we have for each other.”

The Fiji CSO Alliance for COVID-19 Humanitarian Response is made up of eight organizations working across different sectors in Fiji.