TC ANA
Full Coverage

News

Baby put in plastic bag during TC Ana evacuation

Dipesh Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
February 1, 2021 4:59 pm
Mother Atilini Drouminivula.

A three-month-old baby from Wailea Settlement in Vatuwaqa, Suva was put in a plastic bag and transported to a nearby evacuation centre during the height of TC Ana.

Mother Atilini Drouminivula who has six other children says they had to take drastic actions in order to survive the raging floodwaters and strong winds.

Drouminivula says they were forced to flee their home as the weather worsened on Saturday.

Article continues after advertisement

The family evacuated to Vishnu Deo Memorial Primary school.

“We carry all the baby and our things we just came across to Wailea to Vishnu Deo. We not feeling well too because my husband too was working.”

She says they had called police for assistance to move.

The family took four trips to the centre as they also had to transport some of their belongings.

