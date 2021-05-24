Ba Town Council working on 2020 financials

The mess that was created in previous years are bouncing back to the current people holding positions in the Ba Town Council.

While making a submission to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts, Special Administrators Chair Anil Amin, says the amount of time and energy put into trying to rectify the issues is going to waste.

Amin says they cannot provide the committee with documents if they are not in the file adding that the people who were responsible are no longer there.

“I may request the Committee to consider that certain previous year’s discrepancies need to be just sorted out and we need to do away with them. We cannot provide you with documents if they are not in the file.”

Amin says that had vigilant steps been taken in previous years, resulting in the reports being submitted on time and the burden would not have fallen on the current office bearers.

The Ba Town Council has submitted the 2019 financials and is currently working on the 2020 reports.