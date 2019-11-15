Home

News

Ba teenager reported missing

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
August 26, 2020 12:40 pm
Thirteen-year-old Mathan Wame has been reported missing at the Ba Police Station.

Wame was reported missing on the 19th of this month and was last seen with a friend on a bus.

While the friend disembarked at Yalalevu Wame continued on towards Moto.

When he failed to reach home a missing person’s report was lodged at the Ba Police Station.

Please call Crimestoppers on 919 if you can help us locate his whereabouts.

