Ba teenager reported missing
August 26, 2020 12:40 pm
Thirteen-year-old Mathan Wame has been reported missing at the Ba Police Station. [Source: Fiji Police]
Wame was reported missing on the 19th of this month and was last seen with a friend on a bus.
While the friend disembarked at Yalalevu Wame continued on towards Moto.
When he failed to reach home a missing person’s report was lodged at the Ba Police Station.
Please call Crimestoppers on 919 if you can help us locate his whereabouts.
