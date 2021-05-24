Home

Ba River dredging to ease flooding

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JaleFBCNews
January 27, 2022 4:13 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

The dredging works currently underway along the Ba River will benefit the whole Ba Town and surrounding communities.

Minister for Waterways and Environment, Doctor Mahendra Reddy says the dredging works will help mitigate the overflow of the Ba River during heavy rainfall.

Dr Reddy says the dredging works is being undertaken in partnership with Vanua ko Ba Holdings.

Article continues after advertisement


[Source: Fijian Government]

“I’m really honoured today to establish this relationship that will see enormous benefit to downstream and upstream communities and the CBD with respect to maintaining and controlling and bringing in our control the Ba River.”

Director for Vanua ko Ba Holdings, Manasa Litidanu says the constant flooding of Ba Town during heavy rainfall has taken a heavy toll on businesses within the municipality.

The first phase of works will see the dredging of three kilometres of silt along with the Ba River mouth.

