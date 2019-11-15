Ba man latest drowning victim

The body of a man who was reported missing on Tuesday while swimming in the Ba River has been found.

The victim from Nailaga, Ba was last seen swimming on Tuesday afternoon when he disappeared.

Police officers and villagers managed to retrieve the body near Nawaqarua Village this afternoon.

A post mortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death.

The drowning toll currently stands at 9 compared to 10 for the same period last year.

Meanwhile, a man whose body was found floating in the Rewa River yesterday has been identified.

The victim has a history of mental illness and was a street dweller.