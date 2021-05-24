Home

Ba Hospital to open this month

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
January 22, 2022 12:27 pm
The multimillion dollar Ba Hospital is expected to open in a weeks’ time.

This has been confirmed by Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum while speaking in Ba today.

Sayed-Khaiyum says they’ve set the 31st of this month as the opening date for the hospital.

Article continues after advertisement

However, he says this is also subject to when the equipment for the hospital will arrive.

Thousands of Fijians in the nearby areas will benefit when the hospital starts operating.

Under the Public Private Partnership Programme, Health Care Fiji Limited signed an agreement with the government to develop, equip and operate the Ba and Lautoka hospitals.

Health Care Fiji Limited is 80 percent owned by the Fiji National Provident Fund and 20 percent owned by Aspen Medical of Australia.

