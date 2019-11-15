News
Ba fire leaves 12 homeless
May 8, 2020 2:50 pm
Twelve people are homeless after a fire destroyed their home in Navoli, Ba at around midday.
Police confirms the four bedroom corrugated iron house belonging to a 75-year-old farmer was completely destroyed.
It is believed the fire started from one of the rooms however, the National Fire Authority will conduct an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.
