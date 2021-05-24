Home

Ba family lose almost everything in floods

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
January 12, 2022 4:36 pm

A Ba family taking shelter at the Namousau Methodist School lost almost everything when floodwaters entered their home in Vatulaulau.

Meva Likuteiba says when they woke up on Sunday morning their home was flooded.

Likuteiba says her husband and three daughters quickly gathered whatever they could save and swam to safety.

Article continues after advertisement

She says with a few items and the clothes they had on, they walked up to Namosau School.

The family visited their home yesterday only to find the majority of their belongings damaged or washed away.

However, Likuteiba says they are grateful to the headteacher of Namosau Methodist for allowing them to stay at the school.

She says the headteacher also provided her family with some food items before they received their ration yesterday afternoon.

A few families at other evacuation centers in Ba have returned to their homes today after being given the clearance.

A number of areas in the interior of Ba are still flooded.

This also includes crossings and bridges that have cut off access to these areas.

Power and water supply are yet to be restored in a number of areas.

Clean up also continues in parts of Ba Town.

