Ba District aiming for 99% vaccination rate

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
July 12, 2021 12:41 pm

The Ba District is targeting a vaccination rate of at least 99%.

Ba Chamber of Commerce Secretary Anil Amin says currently their vaccination rate for the first dose of AstraZeneca is around 95%.

Amin says they are confident that these numbers will increase especially when Fijians get their 2nd jab.

“We are all working together so what happens this is for Ba and not an individual thing and what we would like to see is reach at least 99% or 100%.”

On Saturday Ba Town started another round of vaccination and the authorities were happy with the turnout.

Amin says they also held a drive through vaccination as they wanted to attract more people for the first and second doses of AstraZeneca.

