Ba businesses struggle to reel back from second flooding

Ba business owners who are still working to get back on their feet after the devastation caused by the flooding during Tropical Cyclone Ana may have to start all over again.

This comes as heavy rain inundated parts of Ba Town with floodwaters this morning.

Some businesses were quick to clear mud and debris to get on with their everyday lives while others prepared for the worst.

Article continues after advertisement

RUPS Manager Robert Shivan says for some bigger businesses they managed to get together to save stock within their shops before floodwaters entered Ba Town.

“This is not the first time that there is flooding in Ba, it’s ongoing, every now and then there is flooding in Ba and it really affects us. But we know what we are supposed to do and hope the Council will help us in cleaning the area so that it will be easy for us to settle very fast and get to our business as soon as possible.”

Businessman, Ifraaz Ali says for businesses trying to pick up the pieces for the second time, this might not be as easy.

“There is a lot of damage because this was all of a sudden. People could not take stuff out of their shops. This is the second flood in two months. So this is a very bad year for us.”

Heavy rain continues in Ba and other parts of the Western Division and the weather office has issued a heavy rain warning for the whole of the Fiji group.

A flood warning is also in force for low lying areas and areas adjacent to the major rivers of Ba, Tavua and Rakiraki.