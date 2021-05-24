Home

Ba addresses rate payment issues

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 21, 2022 12:40 pm
The Ba Town Council will soon be meeting with the Chamber of Commerce to discuss rate payment issues.

Special Administrators Chair, Anil Amin says this has been an issue in previous years and if collectors had been vigilant, payments would have been up to date.

“There are rates owed for years. I have seen through the files that going through the legal process is not an option for us. The cost of taking legal action is more than the rate that we will get back. So the best thing is to be on the ground and talk to the entities. If it’s a business, go to the chamber of commerce.”

Ba has 1, 666 ratepayers, 199 are commercial, 365 are industrial and agriculture, and 1, 102 are residential ratepayers.

 

