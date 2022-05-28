AWE assists budding women entrepreneurs

[Source: Facebook/ US Embassy Suva]

More women entrepreneurs are encouraged to join the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs to acquire training and expand their businesses.

Speaking at the Women Entrepreneur Networking event in Suva yesterday, US Embassy Public Diplomacy Specialist, Venus Reyes highlighted many women with talent lack the opportunity to transform into a profitable business.

Reyes says the Academy provides training on computer skills and the basics of business operation.

“The whole entire model, the purpose of the Academy of women entrepreneur is that networking space, the sustainability of women building each other up, and this is one of the major things that is needed, the thing that will help them develop.”

US Charge D’ Affaires, Tony Greubel says this will also help boost the Fijian economy.

“Some of them use this as an opportunity to upskill themselves, and join this program, learn how to start a business and then they become economic resilient on their own.”

Greubel adds with the Fijian economy slowly getting back on track, women entrepreneurs can expand their market.

Academy for Women Entrepreneurs began in 2020 in collaboration with the Makoi Vocational Training Center and Women in Business Council.

Over 200 women have graduated from the Academy.