Awareness on carpooling to continue: LTA

The Land Transport Authority Chief Executive says they will continue to promote awareness on carpooling initiative.

Flagon Bekker says carpooling is a good option and solution to decongesting road infrastructure.

However, he says this will come down to the choice of the general public.

Bekker made the comments during his submission to the Standing Committee on Social Affairs on the Land Transport Authority’s 2014 to 2017 Annual Reports.

“At the writ of carpooling is human behavior. Ultimately, we will drive awareness. We will continue to try to sell the idea of carpooling to the general public, but ultimately, whether the general public adopts carpooling is a very personal choice and, of course, we respect that, but the data from other countries does show that, overtime, with awareness, carpooling does increase and improve in popularity.

In 2016, the Land Transport Authority conducted an independent study on the carpooling project to determine the number of private vehicles travelling during the peak hours.

The survey revealed that 75 per cent of the vehicles commuting during the critical time were private vehicles, closely followed by taxis and buses, with 17 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively.

According to the average count for private vehicles, more than 75 per cent of those commuting during the critical time were either the driver alone or with only one passenger.