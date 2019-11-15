Avoid ‘bilos’ and ‘takis’ amid COVID-19 threat

Fijians are being advised to re-think their social habits such as kava drinking sessions in light of the threat of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says everyone has to practice good personal hygiene because the virus is spread by close contact with infected persons.

The government has identified the sharing of kava bowls as a risk factor.

“Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water. Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue, or your elbow when you cough and sneeze. Avoid sharing drinking cups including ‘bilos’ and ‘takis’ as hard as they may be”.

It’s common practice in Fiji for a group of people to drink kava from the same bowl or ‘bilo’. Alcohol is also drunk from the same glass during some social gatherings, also known as ‘taki’.

Meanwhile, Fiji now has a Centre for Disease Control which can test for Coronavirus locally.

Up to 20 samples can be tested at the same time and results available within eight hours.