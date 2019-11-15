Aviation Academy to be opened in the coming weeks

The $45 million Fiji Airways Aviation Academy is expected to be officially opened within the coming weeks.

According to the Aviation Ministry this is another example of the progress they are making as a nation.

The academy will see that Fiji no longer has to send Fijian pilots overseas for training and the academy is expected to save Fiji Airways from between $6million to $10 million annually.

Article continues after advertisement

It says the academy will also have pilots from around the world paying to use its’ Full Flight Simulators, providing a further boost to Fiji’s economy.