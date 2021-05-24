Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
COVID-19 cases remain above 200|Average daily test positivity at a critical level|Juveniles among arrests for breaching curfew orders|Supermarkets face COVID-19 scare|Raiwaqa Health Centre opened following decontamination|The Fiji Times HQ shuts down for decontamination|All staff at Tanoa Hotel Group vaccinated|Additional 70,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine arrive in Fiji|Public transport advised to adhere to protocols|China ready to provide support Fiji in fight against COVID-19|COVID affects the Pacific’s efforts in achieving the SDG Goals|COVID-19 cases continue to soar in the Central Division|Test positivity rate remains above WHO threshold|Municipal Councils receive PPE to enforce COVID safe measures|Fijian workers urged to get vaccinated|USP supports project to build low-carbon cargo sailing vessel|272,354 Fijians receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine|Almost 80% of RFMF personnel receive their first jab|Staff and guests at Radisson Blue fully vaccinated|Municipalities facing financial constraints|215 new cases, one more death|Tests positivity continues to rise|Qauia residents defiant despite major outbreak|Fiji could see more cases in the coming days: Dr Baker|Fiji Ports to tighten COVID-safe measures|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Average daily test positivity at a critical level

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
June 27, 2021 3:15 pm

The national 7-day average daily test positivity now stands at 7.4 percent and continues on an upward trend.

This is way above the World Health Organization’s 5 percent threshold, which means the outbreak is now out of control.

Health Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says the national 7-day test average is 2,948 tests per day, and health officials have managed to screen 664 individuals and swabbed 63 people in the last 24-hours.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the 7-day average of new cases per day has increased to 234 cases per day and our daily testing numbers have remained at a high level.

Doctor Fong says data collected shows widespread community transmission continues in the Lami-Suva-Nausori containment zone.

This indicates the outbreak is not confined to specific areas and every Fijian must take all precautionary measures to protect themselves.

A total of 147,961 samples have been tested since April this year with 210,336 screened and 27,319 people being swabbed.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.