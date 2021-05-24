Average daily test positivity at a critical level

The national 7-day average daily test positivity now stands at 7.4 percent and continues on an upward trend.

This is way above the World Health Organization’s 5 percent threshold, which means the outbreak is now out of control.

Health Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says the national 7-day test average is 2,948 tests per day, and health officials have managed to screen 664 individuals and swabbed 63 people in the last 24-hours.

He adds the 7-day average of new cases per day has increased to 234 cases per day and our daily testing numbers have remained at a high level.

Doctor Fong says data collected shows widespread community transmission continues in the Lami-Suva-Nausori containment zone.

This indicates the outbreak is not confined to specific areas and every Fijian must take all precautionary measures to protect themselves.

A total of 147,961 samples have been tested since April this year with 210,336 screened and 27,319 people being swabbed.