News

Authority works to restore water supply

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
December 5, 2021 8:57 pm

The Water Authority of Fiji says it is currently refilling Reservoirs at Wainibuku and Tovata, following which the water restoration process will begin.

In the early hours of 5th December, WAF  teams began checking for faults that may have caused the disruption.

The Authority says two faults were found in pumps that were disrupting water flow to treatment plants.

Teams have been working to fix these faults non-stop and will continue working through the night until the water supply is restored.

WAF adds sms blasts were sent to people living in impacted areas from 9 am, as well as online notices on all platforms.

It is urging people to remain calm during this time adding that at least 3 days of drinking water should be stored, especially during the cyclone and drought seasons because of the increase in the likelihood of disruptions.

