Authority to be vigilant about illegal coral trade

Fiji’s Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species Management Authority must be vigilant about the illegal trade in coral.

Minister for Environment Dr Mahendra Reddy says coral is amongst the most profitable enterprises and the Authority needs to ensure that endangered species and corals are protected.

Dr Reddy says the Authority should raise awareness of illegal trade and the factors contributing to it.

“While you curb and negate the efforts of illegal trade please be aware that you must be swift to act.”

Coral are amongst the most profitable enterprises in the world with an estimated value of about twenty billion US dollars per year.