Authorities should be able to identify human trafficking

With more migrants entering Fiji for work or investments, it’s critical that authorities identify possible cases of human trafficking.

This was highlighted by Permanent Secretary for Defence, Manasa Lesuma while opening the Countering Human Trafficking Workshop in Nadi.

Lesuma says the one-day training is targeted at labour inspectors and key border officials.

“You play a vital role in our efforts to combat Human Trafficking as a nation. The training today will provide you with the necessary skills, indicators and knowledge to be able to restore the human rights of a victim who has been trafficked.”

As part of the training, participants will be able to enhance their capabilities in border management, referral procedures, investigation and prosecution of perpetrators.

They will also learn about victim support services and strengthening partnership opportunities.