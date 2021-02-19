Authorities highlight need for traveling etiquette

The Land Transport Authority and the Consumer Council are urging bus operators to be sterner with the behaviour of the traveling public that can endanger others’ lives.

LTA Chief Executive Samuel Simpson says while drivers are responsible for public service, travellers must also exercise certain responsibilities.

The two bodies through close collaboration are engaging bus companies in talks to ensure they find an amicable solution.

Article continues after advertisement

Consumer Council CEO Seema Shandil says it is important that people behave responsibly when traveling in a bus.

“Whilst it is the responsibility of the bus operators to make sure that this does not happen in the buses, there are certain sets of responsibilities from the consumers because they should know that by doing that, they are putting the lives of their loved ones at risk.”

The Fiji Bus Operators Association reiterated that it’s important for the public to learn proper etiquette when traveling in public transports and to avoid any unruly behaviour.