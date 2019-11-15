Autar captures 1970 flag raising

A picture can trigger a buried memory and recall a precise moment in time more rapidly than words.

That’s true for 79-year-old Rajendra Autar who was part of the celebrations at Albert Park, Suva and has kept an album with pictures from Fiji’s Independence Day in 1970.

Autar captured the historic moment of the Flag of Fiji being raised for the first time on October 10th.

“It was a great atmosphere because that was the first time when Fiji’s flag was raised. People were scared and they were thinking about what is going to happen when Fiji is taking the oath of independence and how they are going to run the show.”

Autar says during the rule of the British Government, Fijians were working hard and there were few other jobs than the sugar industry.

“Most of the people were busy in the sugar industry, cultivating land, farming and they have been dependent on sugarcane. That was the main source of income. Later on, tourism came in.”

He adds since then development has been quick, and Fiji has progressed a lot.

Autar has commended all Fijians who have supported and contributed to the country’s development.