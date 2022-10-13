Australia’s Senator McCarthy visits Fiji

[Photo: Supplied]

Australia’s Assistant Minister for Indigenous Australians, Senator Malarndirri McCarthy, is in Fiji to represent Australia at the Pacific Women Lead Governance Board meeting in Nadi.

Pacific Women Lead is Australia’s flagship gender program, supporting Pacific-led approaches to promote women’s leadership and realize women’s rights.

Australia’s main delivery partner for Pacific Women Lead is the Pacific Community.

Article continues after advertisement

This is Senator McCarthy’s first official visit to Fiji.

She will visit several Australian-supported projects which seek to promote women’s empowerment and women’s rights, including the Markets4Change project at Nadi’s Namaka Market, Rise Beyond the Reef and Medical Services Pacific.

These Australian aid investments are making a difference to the lives of many Fijians, by ensuring women can access important reproductive health services and are able to participate in the formal economy, empowering them and their communities.

Senator McCarthy will also hold a talanoa session with the Soqosoqo Vakamarama iTaukei, Fiji’s largest indigenous women’s network, on indigenous women’s experiences in Australia and in Fiji.

Her visit to Fiji is a demonstration of Australia’s commitment to gender equality across our region, and to our Vuvale Partnership with Fiji.