Australia's reopening to visa holders delayed by two weeks

Australia’s reopening to visa holders is delayed by two weeks to wait for more Omicron information.

The Australian government says the move “will ensure Australia can gather the information we need to better understand the Omicron variant”.

Wednesday’s planned easing of international border restrictions for visa holders has been paused for two weeks, as the government seeks to learn more about the new Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The move, announced on Monday night on advice from Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly, will see Australia’s reopening to international skilled and student visa holders, as well as humanitarian, working holiday and provisional family visa holders, delayed until 15 December.

The reopening to travellers from Japan and South Korea will also be paused until 15 December.