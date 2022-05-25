Australia’s newly elected Foreign Minister to visit Fiji

Australia’s newly elected Foreign Minister Penny Wong, will be visiting Fiji tomorrow to strengthen the Vuvale partnership and to discuss how we can best secure the region and help build a stronger Pacific family.

Wong says Australia will listen to its Pacific partners as we work together to face our shared challenges and achieve our shared goals – including tackling climate change, pandemic recovery, economic development, and regional security.

She will be meeting Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Voreqe Bainimarama, as well as other senior ministers and Fijian women leaders, ahead of next month’s Pacific Islands Forum Women Leaders meeting.

Wong will also meet Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Henry Puna, and deliver a speech at the Forum Secretariat on the new energy and commitments Australia is making to play a part in strengthening the Pacific family.

These commitments include taking real action on climate change at home and in the region, as well as increased development assistance and security cooperation, and reforming and expanding the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility scheme.