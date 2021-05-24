Home

Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Australia’s climate financing support commended

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
April 8, 2022 4:20 pm
Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes [left] with Minister responsible for Climate Change, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

Minister responsible for Climate Change, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has commended the climate financing support of over $1.5m by the Australian Government.

While signing the agreement this afternoon, Sayed-Khaiyum says the assistance will bolster Fiji’s effort to reduce national emissions by close to the target of 30 percent by 2030.

He adds Fiji will utilize this support to leverage further resources and capacity as well as meet our nationally determined approach under the Paris Agreement.

Article continues after advertisement

“Due to the massive amount of carbon already emitted, Fiji’s focus must continue to be centered on adaptation. Australia has been a true partner to Fiji in helping our people respond to and rebuild from the 14 cyclones that struck us since 2016. But this model of running from crisis to crisis is of course unsustainable. We need to become more resilient especially given that we know these storms will become much worse in the decades ahead.”

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes says they understand the plight of Pacific countries in accessing adequate climate financing with most finance flows globally going towards mitigation in developed countries.

“By contrast, 70 percent of Australia’s climate finance support adaptation and resilience efforts and our focus is on integrating climate change and disaster resilience into every sector of Australia development program.”

Feakes says Australia is pleased this new partnership will provide flexible financing support to operationalize Fiji’s ambitious Climate Change Act.

