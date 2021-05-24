Australia’s Chief of Defence Force arrives in Fiji 

Australia’s Chief of Defence Force, General Angus Campbell AO DSC, has arrived in Fiji and will be in the country until Saturday.

This is General Campbell’s second official visit to Fiji as Chief of the Australian Defence Force.

General Campbell’s visit is at the invitation of the Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Force, Major General Jone Kalouniwai, and is an opportunity to deepen the relationship between ADF and its vuvale in the RFMF.

General Campbell says despite the challenges of COVID-19, the military partnership between Australia and Fiji has continued to grow.

He adds that Fiji and Australia have worked together to respond to Tropical Cyclone Yasa, and have continued to deploy Fijian Peacekeepers to the Middle East, enhance stability in the Solomon Islands and deliver on important training and infrastructure projects for Fiji.

Campbell says Australia is committed to taking our engagement with Fiji to a new level, working with Fiji to build a region that is prosperous, secure and sovereign.

The ADF and RFMF are collaborating closely on major RFMF infrastructure projects at Blackrock Camp, Stanley Brown Naval Base and the new Maritime Essential Services Centre.

General Campbell will meet the RFMF’s senior leaders to discuss these important infrastructure projects, our shared priorities, further joint training and two-way personnel exchange opportunities and other initiatives delivered through the Australia-Fiji Vuvale Partnership.