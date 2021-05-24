Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Farmer says it was a scary site|Omicron potential under scrutiny: Dr Fong|Keep Suva COVID-safe: Khan|UNICEF emphasizes on access to vaccine|Ten new COVID cases recorded|Ministry records five new COVID-19 cases|Fijians reminded not to be complacent|Omicron cases prompt COVID safety warning|Spotters to scale up fining for non-compliance|Two confirmed cases of Omicron variant in quarantine|Health Minister pleased with protocols|COVID safe measures for tourists on track|Booster doses rolled-out|MOH closely monitoring the development of Omicron variant|Minister commends vaccination achievement|12 new COVID infections recorded|The fight is not over yet: PM|Fijians urged to maintain COVID safe measures|More research being done on Omicron variant|Fiji ready should new variant strike|20 new COVID-19 cases, one death|90.6 percent of eligible Fijians fully vaccinated|Children’s vaccination progressing well|New variant causes concern|COVID protocols will be tested from next Wednesday|
Full Coverage

News

Australia’s Chief of Defence Force arrives in Fiji 

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
December 15, 2021 3:30 pm
[Source: Australian Government]

Australia’s Chief of Defence Force, General Angus Campbell AO DSC, has arrived in Fiji and will be in the country until Saturday.

This is General Campbell’s second official visit to Fiji as Chief of the Australian Defence Force.

General Campbell’s visit is at the invitation of the Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Force, Major General Jone Kalouniwai, and is an opportunity to deepen the relationship between ADF and its vuvale in the RFMF.

Article continues after advertisement

General Campbell says despite the challenges of COVID-19, the military partnership between Australia and Fiji has continued to grow.

He adds that Fiji and Australia have worked together to respond to Tropical Cyclone Yasa, and have continued to deploy Fijian Peacekeepers to the Middle East, enhance stability in the Solomon Islands and deliver on important training and infrastructure projects for Fiji.

Campbell says Australia is committed to taking our engagement with Fiji to a new level, working with Fiji to build a region that is prosperous, secure and sovereign.

The ADF and RFMF are collaborating closely on major RFMF infrastructure projects at Blackrock Camp, Stanley Brown Naval Base and the new Maritime Essential Services Centre.

General Campbell will meet the RFMF’s senior leaders to discuss these important infrastructure projects, our shared priorities, further joint training and two-way personnel exchange opportunities and other initiatives delivered through the Australia-Fiji Vuvale Partnership.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.