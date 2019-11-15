Australians grateful for Fijian support

Australian nationals have commended the assistance provided by the Republic of Fiji Military personnel as response efforts continue in light of the country’s bushfire crisis.

RFMF personnel continue to move to parts of Australia helping in bushfire ravaged areas.

The soldiers have joined the Australian Defence Force engineers in critical road clearing tasks to get the roads open.

Australians have acknowledged the help from Fiji has been encouraging to witness.

“Sing for us like that, they are such happy people. So happy, it’s amazing, there are smiling and it does us good, it lifts our spirits. Our spirits were down and it really lifts our spirits so thank you very much.”

According to the Crisis Coordination Centre 32 people have died.

Around 10.65 million hectares have been reportedly burnt, and 3,012 houses destroyed.

The most affected is the NSW with more than 5.3 million hectares burnt and more than 2,300 houses destroyed.