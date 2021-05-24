Home

News

Australians excited to return to Fiji

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
November 3, 2021 4:00 pm

Australians are eager to visit Fiji once our international borders open next month.

High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes, says the high demand can be attributed to their trust in Fiji’s health care system.

Feakes says the pandemic was an unfortunate situation for developing states like Fiji, however, our successful COVID-response efforts are commendable.

“The reason demand is strong is because there is a high degree of confidence in the Fiji medical system. That’s something that I have complete confidence in. This has been a terrible outbreak but one of the good things that have come out of it is that Fiji’s medical system has shown that it can respond.”

Feakes adds that the prolonged COVID outbreak in Australia is a factor that contributed to this interest from potential tourists in Australia.

