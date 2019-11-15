Australian tourist on cruise liner in Lautoka died of pneumonia

It has been confirmed that a 63-year-old Australian tourist who was evacuated from a cruise liner in Lautoka on Monday, died from Pneumonia.

The man was admitted at the Lautoka hospital when he died on Tuesday morning.

The local shipping agent, for the vessel Voyager of the Seas have confirmed the deceased did not have any symptoms of Coronavirus.

Transam Fiji Manager Leone Naivalu says they were in constant contact with the cruise ship when the passenger was first identified.

“A day prior to the cruise ship arriving into Lautoka we received medical disembarkation notice to be referred to the local hospital for further medical evaluation. Upon that we received the medical report as well which stated that he had severe pneumonia and we facilitated the disembarkation and referred them to Lautoka hospital. He was admitted at the High dependency unit”.

Naivalu confirms the tourist had not visited China or any other country with coronavirus infections.

“No because he didn’t have any travel history. We also checked the travel history. He didn’t have any travel history out of Australia and his never left Australia so this is actually the first time his actually leaving Australia”.

The post morterm will be conducted tomorrow.