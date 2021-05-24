Australian recruitment agency seeks Fijian workers

The Employment Ministry says it is pleased that Global Harvest Pty Limited will conduct two recruitment drives this month.

Global Harvest is an Australian labour-hire company based out of Queensland, and Chief Executive Basu Dahal is in the country to recruit 38 Fijians under the Australian Seasonal Worker program for nine months.

Dahal says they recruited and mobilized 19 pilot Fijian workers last month and are keen to carry out another intake after witnessing the good work rendered by a group from Tabia in Labasa who are currently in Australia.

He also commended the support of the Fijian Government in allowing overseas employers to recruit from Fiji.

Permanent Secretary for Employment, Osea Cawaru is optimistic that Fijian workers will continue to work hard for more opportunities in the future.

He has also extended appreciation to the Australian Government and Global Harvest for trusting Fijian workers who have fulfilled various labour needs since the start of the program.

The company provides work in fruit picking, pruning, as well as packing on a nine-month contract.