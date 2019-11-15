Home

Australian PM thanks Fiji for assistance offer

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
January 7, 2020 1:00 pm
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has thanked Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama for his support.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has thanked Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama for his support.

Bainimarama in his letter of condolence to Morrison yesterday offered Fiji’s assistance and support to Australians struggling with bushfires which have taken lives and destroyed homes.

In a letter to Morrison, Bainimarama assured that Fiji is ready to assist in any way we can to deal with the present crisis as we count the Australian people as being among our closest friends.

Bainimarama says Fijians have a communion of suffering with the Australian people in dealing with extreme weather patterns caused by climate change.

The fires in Australia started in September last year and continues to burn across the state of New South Wales.

Meanwhile, officials warn huge fires in Victoria and New South Wales could meet and create a larger “mega blaze”.

