Australian PM thanks Bainimarama for visit

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has thanked Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama for visiting the Australian Defence Forces personnel based in Lekutu, Bua.

Bainimarama says upon departure from the base, the Australian Prime Minister messaged him thanking him for the visit to the personnel.

According to the PM, Morrison had received a photo of his visit to the base.

Speaking to the media yesterday, Bainimarama says Fiji cannot thank Australia and the ADF enough for their assistance in our time of need.

The ADF expects to complete their work in Fiji by the end of this week before they leave again for Brisbane.