Australian market is gaining momentum: Tuivuniwai

Until August this year, 213 exporters sent a total of 121,885kg of kava to Australia under the Commercial Kava Pilot.

Pacific Horticultural and Agricultural Market Access Plus, Country Manager Navitalai Tuivuniwai, says the estimated value of the export is between $16 million and $21.9 million.

Tuivuniwai says compared to the traditional kava markets of New Zealand and the United States, Australia is gaining momentum.

He adds that while 77 percent of consignments are compliant, this can be improved.

“So when you look at some of the key labelling requirements that need to be met, the compliance rate has improved substantially compared to when we started the pilot in December last year.”

According to Tuivuniwai, one of the major challenges is logistics and supply chain.

He adds that PHAMA Plus is working with key stakeholders to address the challenges faced by exporters.