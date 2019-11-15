Australian High Commissioner commends Fiji Police Force

The Australian High Commissioner to Fiji John Feakes has commended the Fiji Police Force in its ongoing efforts in the war against drugs in the country.

Feakes Feakes showed interest in the ongoing drug operations in Kadavu during a courtesy call on the Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu at the Fiji Police Headquarters today.

The Australian High Commissioner was accompanied by Australian Federal Police Senior Liaison Officer Glen Fisher and LO Christopher Burgess.

Feakes congratulated the Acting Commissioner on his appointment and assured the Fiji Police Force of Australia’s continuous support through the Australian Federal Police in terms of training and police to police cooperation.

The Fiji Police Force works in close collaboration with the Australian Federal Police and have sent officers for further studies at the Australian Institute of Police Management.

Police officers have also been recipients of the Australian Awards Scholarship and numerous successful joint operations which has resulted in major seizures and arrests in Australia and Fiji and other parts of the Pacific.

The AFP were following the operations closely as a training package was being drawn up to assist neighbouring Pacific Island nations on how to effectively address the illicit drug trade through the use of technology and best practices proven to work in Fiji.