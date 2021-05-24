Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

News

Australian Governor General accorded traditional welcome

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
April 26, 2022 12:54 pm
The Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia, David Hurley, traditionally welcome to Fiji.

A traditional ceremony has been held to formally welcome Australian Governor General David Hurley to Fiji.

Hurley is the first Governor General to visit Fiji since 1993, and will be undertaking a number of formal engagements over the next three days.

Speaking at the ceremony, Hurley highlighted that his visit is a strengthening of the Vuvale partnership between Fiji and Australia.

Article continues after advertisement


The Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia, David Hurley, traditionally welcome to Fiji.

“It’s such a pleasure for me to be visiting Fiji at a time when our bilateral relationship is at such a strong condition. To receive an invitation for a state visit, further underscores the state of our relationship and its enduring nature.”


The Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia, David Hurley, traditionally welcome to Fiji.

The Australian Governor General says he is looking forward to engaging with the Fijian people during his visit.

The ceremony this morning was attended by government ministers, members of parliament and foreign dignitaries.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.