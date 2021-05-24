Australian Governor General accorded traditional welcome

A traditional ceremony has been held to formally welcome Australian Governor General David Hurley to Fiji.

Hurley is the first Governor General to visit Fiji since 1993, and will be undertaking a number of formal engagements over the next three days.

Speaking at the ceremony, Hurley highlighted that his visit is a strengthening of the Vuvale partnership between Fiji and Australia.

The Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia, David Hurley, traditionally welcome to Fiji.

“It’s such a pleasure for me to be visiting Fiji at a time when our bilateral relationship is at such a strong condition. To receive an invitation for a state visit, further underscores the state of our relationship and its enduring nature.”



The Australian Governor General says he is looking forward to engaging with the Fijian people during his visit.

The ceremony this morning was attended by government ministers, members of parliament and foreign dignitaries.