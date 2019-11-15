Australian government provides support worth $30m

Over the past few months, the Australian government has provided around thirty million dollars worth of support to the Fijian Government.

Majority of the support has been targeted towards the health sector.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji John Feakes says they have also had some preliminary discussions with the Fijian government on what needs to be done to reopen travel between the two countries.

“So our priority is to make sure that once travel does resume between our countries, it’s safe. The last thing we want to do is to be responsible for bringing Coronavirus back into Fiji”.

Feakes says they want to ensure safe travel once borders do re-open.