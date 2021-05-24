Australian Federal Police reaffirms commitment with Fiji

The Australian Federal Police has reaffirmed its commitment to assisting the Fiji Police Force.

This is in areas such as strengthening security engagements acknowledging Fiji’s lead role in strengthening cooperation efforts with its Pacific partners.

The commitment was made by the Australian Federal Police’s Commander Pacific, Commander Melinda Phelan during a meeting with Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho at the Fiji Police Headquarters in Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

Commander Phelan says Fiji and Australia are friends and they are here to support the Fiji Police.

“what we have is this incredibly strong partnership and there is nothing that we do here or and even more broadly that we couldn’t do without your support.”

Apart from the police to police cooperation efforts between the Fiji Police and Australian Federal Police in capacity and capability building, the partnership extends to working together under the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police in various programs such as the Pacific Community for Law Enforcement, Cyber Safety Pasifika, the Pacific Forensic Working Group, Pacific Transnational Crime Network and the Women’s Advisory Network.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho thanked Commander Phelan for the support rendered through the AFP’s Command Pacific Office in various law enforcement cooperation programs and initiatives that have benefitted Fiji and the Pacific.

The AFP had also co-funded the Fiji Police National Command Centre and has also committed to assisting the FPF to expand the Command Centre concept to its WATERPOL and Divisional Headquarters.

Brigadier-General Qiliho says the vuvale partnership has set them on the right platform to work together and be exemplary to others for future