Australian employer, Kalfa to provide more jobs

PS Osea Cawaru (from left), Cheryl Dalgety, Brett Dalgety [Source: Supplied]

Australian Kalfa Pty Limited employers are looking to provide more employment opportunities for Fijians.

Australian approved employers, Brett and Cheryl Dalgety of Kalfa Pty Limited under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility better known as PALM Scheme paid a courtesy visit to the Permanent Secretary for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Osea Cawaru, yesterday.

During this in-country visit, the employer will meet with the National Employment Centre Team Fiji’s Labour Sending Unit, the relevant stakeholders, and families of returning workers, as well as conduct recruitment of Fijians for employment opportunities in Australia.

[Source: Supplied]

Cawaru expressed the Fijian Government’s sincere appreciation to the employer for recruiting Fijian workers since 2015 and for visiting Fiji to provide more job opportunities to other potential Fijian workers.

This is the employers’ first visit to Fiji, however, they first recruited Fijians for employment opportunities under the Seasonal Worker Program in 2015 through MADEC, a labour-hire agency.

Kalfa Pty Limited started the recruitment of Fijians as a host employer in 2019.

This employer has a cohort of Fijian workers mobilized at the beginning of this year, some of whom returned on 25 October 2022.