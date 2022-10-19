Australian deputy PM to visit Fiji

Minister for Defence, Richard Marles. [Source: Supplied]

The Deputy Prime Minister of Australia and Minister for Defence, Richard Marles MP is coming to Fiji tomorrow for an official two-day tour.

This visit signifies the enduring partnership and strong friendship between Fiji and Australia.

During his visit, Marles will have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

He will also meet Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Minister of Defence, National Security and Policing, Inia Seruiratu.

While in Fiji, Marles will attend the Fiji-Australia Defence Ministers’ Meeting and visit the Blackrock Peacekeeping and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Camp in Nadi.

At the Fiji-Australia Defence Ministers’ Meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister says the two countries’ defence relationship is enduring and strong – highlighted by the success of joint exercises, co-deployments, and shared infrastructure projects like the Blackrock Camp.

He says he looks forward to visiting Fiji and meeting senior Government officials and advancing issues of importance to the Pacific family.

Marles earlier visited Tonga for the South Pacific Defence Ministers’ Meeting.

He says our region is increasingly facing both traditional and non-traditional threats to our shared security.

The Deputy PM says the Pacific family is stronger when we respond together, by enhancing coordination, sharing information and improving interoperability between our countries and our defence forces.

Signed in 2019, the Vuvale Partnership is based on five pillars which is to strengthen people-to-people links, enhance security cooperation, deepen economic relationship, build support on international and regional issues, and foster closer institutional linkages.

Through the Vuvale Partnership, Fiji and Australia have strengthened engagements in a wide range of areas including health, education, tourism, trade and investment, labour mobility, sports, defence, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.