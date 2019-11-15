Australian Defence Force supports Fijian missions in Middle East

Australia has continued to strengthen its relationship with Fiji.

This is through two Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) sustainment missions to transport Fijian peacekeepers to the Middle East.

A RAAF KC-30 carrying 170 soldiers from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) has departed for Sinai to support their ongoing peacekeeping mission with the Multinational Force and Observers.

The RAAF also transported 78 RFMF soldiers from Nadi to Iraq earlier this month to support the rotation of Fijian forces deployed to the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq.

Australian Minister for Defence, Linda Reynolds says Australia is proud to support Fiji’s longstanding 42 year contribution to global peacekeeping operations.

In addition to the support flights, a number of other activities will be conducted with the Republic of Fiji Military Forces this year.

Reynolds earlier attended the handover of the Guardian-class Patrol Boat to Fiji.

[Source:miragenews.com]