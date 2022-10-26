Australian budget commits to Fiji and the Pacific

Australia's Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Pat Conro

The Australian government’s 2022-23 budget announced yesterday provides $1.9 billion in foreign aid for the Pacific, which includes $88 million for Fiji.

Australia’s Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Pat Conroy says the budget is a significant one for the region as it prioritizes the expansion of financial infrastructure.

Conroy says the budget also reflects Australia’s commitment to its Vuvale partner.

“This budget the Australian Government released last night represents and contains the most significant investment in the Pacific that an Australian government has ever undertaken. It includes $1.9b in foreign aid that will go to the Pacific next year and that includes $88m for Fiji.”

Conroy adds that the package also includes an expansion of the Pacific-Australia Labour Mobility Scheme.

“Have had thousands of Fijian workers working in the Australian community. All these represent and signify the deep commitment the new Australian government has to support the hopes and aspirations of the Pacific.”

He further says that their assistance also extends to the enhancement of infrastructures to boost financing facilities.

“It also includes an expansion of our infrastructure financing facility by an additional $500m in grants that includes an important project in Fiji.”

Conroy adds that under the new Australian government, they plan to further boost Fiji’s involvement in the Pacific Labour Mobility Scheme amongst other key Pacific strategies such as regional security.