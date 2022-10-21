Australian author guest speaker at WIB Awards

A renowned name in the Australian media industry is the guest speaker at the Women in Business Awards tonight.

Australian author, editor, journalist, and speaker Kirstie Clement will be addressing guests.

Clements served as editor-in-chief of Vogue Australia for thirteen years from 1999 to 2012.

She has also served as a features editor for Harpers Bazaar Australia.

Clement met members of the Women in Business during a Breakfast networking this morning in Suva.

“I’m telling my journey, my career journey and it’s certainly not that I’m telling everybody that I’ve got all the answers. Its sharing stories which women are really good at doing about your path in life and where it veered of too and what happened so I guess it’s about that sharing component, what this whole thing is about which is women talking, networking, recognizing, encouraging.”

A total of 10 awards recognizing women in business this year will be given out tonight.

400 guests are expected to attend the WIB “Emeralds and Diamonds” Awards at the Grand Pacific hotel in Suva tonight.